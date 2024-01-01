2020 Ford Edge

Menu
Account
Sign In
Clean Carfax! Regularly Serviced! Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Backup Camera, Navigation, Rear Dropping Seats, Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning System, Power Windows, Power Seats, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Push Start. Why Youll Want to Buy from us? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive and 42 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

2020 Ford Edge

43,484 KM

Details Description Features

$30,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Edge

SEL AWD - Power Tailgate - Navigation - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

SEL AWD - Power Tailgate - Navigation - Bluetooth

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 10994237
  2. 10994237
  3. 10994237
  4. 10994237
  5. 10994237
  6. 10994237
  7. 10994237
  8. 10994237
  9. 10994237
  10. 10994237
  11. 10994237
  12. 10994237
  13. 10994237
  14. 10994237
  15. 10994237
  16. 10994237
  17. 10994237
  18. 10994237
  19. 10994237
  20. 10994237
  21. 10994237
  22. 10994237
  23. 10994237
  24. 10994237
  25. 10994237
  26. 10994237
  27. 10994237
Contact Seller

$30,887

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,484KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J97LBA35713

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7421
  • Mileage 43,484 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Regularly Serviced! Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Backup Camera, Navigation, Rear Dropping Seats, Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning System, Power Windows, Power Seats, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Push Start.
Why You'll Want to Buy from us? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive and 42 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2023 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Bose Sound - Sunroof - Navigation - 360 Camera for sale in North Bay, ON
2023 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Bose Sound - Sunroof - Navigation - 360 Camera 22,717 KM $32,950 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GX AWD - Heated Seats - Radar Cruise Control - Android Auto and Apple Carplay for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Mazda CX-30 GX AWD - Heated Seats - Radar Cruise Control - Android Auto and Apple Carplay 106,050 KM $27,059 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Trend Package AWD - Panoramic Sunroof - Leather Interior - Lane Keep Assist for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Trend Package AWD - Panoramic Sunroof - Leather Interior - Lane Keep Assist 52,017 KM $32,947 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,887

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge