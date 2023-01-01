2020 Ford Escape

$31,219 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 6 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10497306

10497306 Stock #: U7380

U7380 VIN: 1FMCU9H93LUA87507

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # U7380

Mileage 72,677 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.