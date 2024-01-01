Menu
INFERNO RED!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. CARPLAY, BLIND SPOT MONITOR. LANE ASSIST. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START. PREVIOUS RENTAL

2021 Kia Soul

69,345 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
EX+ INFERNO RED!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. CARPLAY, BLIND SPOT MONITOR. LANE ASSIST. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START. DRIVE YOUR DREAMS!!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

69,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU1M7753922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240092
  • Mileage 69,345 KM

Vehicle Description

INFERNO RED!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. CARPLAY, BLIND SPOT MONITOR. LANE ASSIST. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START. DRIVE YOUR DREAMS!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Kia Soul