2021 Mazda CX-5

Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2021.5 Mazda CX-5 Kuro brings a distinctive look to an already refined SUV, combining sporty styling with the comfort and driving experience Mazda is known for. Its sleek design, responsive handling, and well-crafted interior make every trip feel a little more enjoyable, whether youre commuting through the week or heading out for the weekend. The Kuro edition adds unique blacked-out styling elements and premium touches that help it stand out from the crowd without being over the top. FEATURES: AWD, Garnet red leather seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power drivers seat with memory settings, power sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, backup camera, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, advanced keyless entry, push-button start, rain-sensing wipers, power liftgate. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2021 Mazda CX-5

214,222 KM

Details Description Features

$21,191

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-5

Kuro Edition AWD - GARNET RED LEATHER SEATS - HEATED FRONT SEATS/STEERING WHEEL

Watch This Vehicle
14207396

2021 Mazda CX-5

Kuro Edition AWD - GARNET RED LEATHER SEATS - HEATED FRONT SEATS/STEERING WHEEL

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 14207396
  2. 14207396
  3. 14207396
  4. 14207396
  5. 14207396
  6. 14207396
  7. 14207396
  8. 14207396
  9. 14207396
  10. 14207396
  11. 14207396
  12. 14207396
  13. 14207396
  14. 14207396
  15. 14207396
  16. 14207396
  17. 14207396
  18. 14207396
  19. 14207396
  20. 14207396
  21. 14207396
  22. 14207396
Contact Seller

$21,191

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
214,222KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM4M0488626

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2671A
  • Mileage 214,222 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021.5 Mazda CX-5 Kuro brings a distinctive look to an already refined SUV, combining sporty styling with the comfort and driving experience Mazda is known for. Its sleek design, responsive handling, and well-crafted interior make every trip feel a little more enjoyable, whether you're commuting through the week or heading out for the weekend. The Kuro edition adds unique blacked-out styling elements and premium touches that help it stand out from the crowd without being over the top. FEATURES: AWD, Garnet red leather seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power driver's seat with memory settings, power sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, backup camera, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, advanced keyless entry, push-button start, rain-sensing wipers, power liftgate.

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which
can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to
an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition AWD - GARNET RED LEATHER SEATS - HEATED FRONT SEATS/STEERING WHEEL for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition AWD - GARNET RED LEATHER SEATS - HEATED FRONT SEATS/STEERING WHEEL 214,222 KM $21,191 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT AWD - HEATED FRONT SEATS - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY for sale in North Bay, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT AWD - HEATED FRONT SEATS - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY 141,838 KM $16,659 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO - HEATED FRONT SEAT/STEERING WHEEL for sale in North Bay, ON
2017 Nissan Murano SL NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO - HEATED FRONT SEAT/STEERING WHEEL 146,803 KM $16,145 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,191

+ taxes & licensing>

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2021 Mazda CX-5