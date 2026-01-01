Menu
Account
Sign In
LOW KMS!! TOP OF THE LINE GT ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, sunroof, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, 19-inch alloys, premium Bose audio system, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2017 Mazda CX-5

133,969 KM

Details Description Features

$19,466

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | BOSE | ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14445844

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | BOSE | ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14445844
  2. 14445844
  3. 14445844
  4. 14445844
Contact Seller

$19,466

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
133,969KM
VIN JM3KFBDL0H0210804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SONIC SILVER MICA
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261030
  • Mileage 133,969 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! TOP OF THE LINE GT ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, sunroof, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, 19-inch alloys, premium Bose audio system, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Seating

Memory Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited SAHARA 4X4 | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | HARD TOP | A/C for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited SAHARA 4X4 | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | HARD TOP | A/C 50,792 KM $38,653 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 | TOURING PKG | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Lexus ES 350 | TOURING PKG | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV 142,207 KM $9,800 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Tacoma DOUBLE CAB | HTD SEATS |CARPLAY | ALLOYS | TOW PKG for sale in Ottawa, ON
2025 Toyota Tacoma DOUBLE CAB | HTD SEATS |CARPLAY | ALLOYS | TOW PKG 23,995 KM $51,895 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,466

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Mazda CX-5