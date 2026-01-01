$19,466+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | BOSE | ALLOYS
2017 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | BOSE | ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$19,466
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SONIC SILVER MICA
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 261030
- Mileage 133,969 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! TOP OF THE LINE GT ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, sunroof, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, 19-inch alloys, premium Bose audio system, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500