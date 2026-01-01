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This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2023 Mazda CX-5

32,516 KM

Details Description Features

$29,364

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mazda CX-5

JUST LANDED!!

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14453182

2023 Mazda CX-5

JUST LANDED!!

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$29,364

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
32,516KM
VIN JM3KFBCM2P0236510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261015
  • Mileage 32,516 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$29,364

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Mazda CX-5