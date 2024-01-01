Menu
2021 RAM 1500 Classic - 5.7L TRADESMAN 4X4!! 20" ALLOYS. POWER SEAT. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. BOX LINER. KEYLESS ENTRY. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU !! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

77,750 KM

$35,495

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Tradesman 5.7L TRADESMAN 4X4!! 20" ALLOYS. POWER SEAT. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. BOX LINER. KEYLESS ENTRY. A/C. C

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Tradesman 5.7L TRADESMAN 4X4!! 20" ALLOYS. POWER SEAT. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. BOX LINER. KEYLESS ENTRY. A/C. C

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$35,495

+ taxes & licensing

77,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7LT6MG540506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,750 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7L TRADESMAN 4X4!! 20" ALLOYS. POWER SEAT. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. BOX LINER. KEYLESS ENTRY. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU !! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$35,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2021 RAM 1500 Classic