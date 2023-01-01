2021 Volkswagen Golf...

$30,764 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 1 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9982565

9982565 Stock #: U7256

U7256 VIN: 3VWG57AU1MM011308

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # U7256

Mileage 71,181 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.