2022 MAZDA 3 SPORT TURBO AERO PACK KIT UPGRADED EXHAUST Features Include: Dealer serviced, One Owner, Sounds amazing! All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Bose Audio, Black-out Headliner, Backup Camera, Heated Steering Mirrors, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Seats, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Android Auto and Apple Carplay Compatible. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

63,981 KM

Details Description Features

$32,909

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GT w/Turbo AWD – TURBO – GARNET RED LEATHER

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GT w/Turbo AWD – TURBO – GARNET RED LEATHER

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$32,909

+ taxes & licensing

63,981KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBMY1N1517664

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7437
  • Mileage 63,981 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 MAZDA 3 SPORT TURBO AERO PACK KIT UPGRADED EXHAUST
Features Include: Dealer serviced, One Owner, Sounds amazing! All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Bose Audio, Black-out Headliner, Backup Camera, Heated Steering Mirrors, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Seats, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Android Auto and Apple Carplay Compatible.

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
705-476-7600

$32,909

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2022 Mazda MAZDA3