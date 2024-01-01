2022 Toyota Tundra

Menu
ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. This Toyota Tundra boasts a Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/210 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20 Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*This Toyota Tundra Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Direct Shift Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/60R20, Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access.* Visit Us Today *Youve earned this- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

52,570KM
Used
VIN 5TFJA5DA1NX008429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24230A
  • Mileage 52,570 KM

Vehicle Description

ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. This Toyota Tundra boasts a Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/210 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20 Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*This Toyota Tundra Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Direct Shift Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/60R20, Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

