1986 Ford Mustang

140,973 KM

Details Description

$20,950

+ tax & licensing
$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

1986 Ford Mustang

1986 Ford Mustang

1986 Ford Mustang

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

140,973KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10233794
  VIN: 1FABP28M2GF221457

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 140,973 KM

Vehicle Description

Vortech intake

K&N Air filter

MSD ignition

Bully performance stage 3 clutch

After market valve covers

Rear Air suspension

Traction bar in back

Aftermarket exhaust 

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

