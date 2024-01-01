Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Nissan Rogue SV, A Great Choice for an economy SUV !<br><br>GREAT CONDITION, this 2017 Nissan Rogue comes with a 2.5 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 170 HORSEPOWER.<br><br>Comes with HEATED SEATS and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM !<br><br>CLEAN CARFAX !<br><br>Well reviewed: The 2017 Nissan Rogue is a good SUV. It provides a comfortable ride with plenty of passenger and cargo space, great fuel economy, and excellent safety scores, (cars.usnews.com).<br><br> For small families and road-tripping adventurers who appreciate a stylish interior and straightforward capability, the 5-passenger Rogue is ready, (KBB.COM).<br><br>ALL WHEEL DRIVE !<br><br>Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.<br><br>This car has safety included in the advertised price.<br><br>Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. <br><br>We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.<br> <br>Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

2017 Nissan Rogue

223,156 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Rogue

"

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

"

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Contact Seller

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
223,156KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV4HC819029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,156 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Nissan Rogue SV, A Great Choice for an economy SUV !

GREAT CONDITION, this 2017 Nissan Rogue comes with a 2.5 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 170 HORSEPOWER.

Comes with HEATED SEATS and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM !

CLEAN CARFAX !

Well reviewed: The 2017 Nissan Rogue is a good SUV. It provides a comfortable ride with plenty of passenger and cargo space, great fuel economy, and excellent safety scores, (cars.usnews.com).

For small families and road-tripping adventurers who appreciate a stylish interior and straightforward capability, the 5-passenger Rogue is ready, (KBB.COM).

ALL WHEEL DRIVE !

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Drive mode selector
HARD CARGO COVER

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Exterior

LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers

Mechanical

6.39 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Center locking differential
Multi-function display
Front struts
Hill holder control
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
0.64 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
1.04 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
110 AMPS ALTERNATOR
17.1 STEERING RATIO
3.1 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
NISSANCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SLIDING REAR SEAT
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vision Fine Cars

Used 2017 Nissan Rogue
2017 Nissan Rogue " 223,156 KM $10,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 4MATIC for sale in North York, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 4MATIC 103,457 KM $24,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Auto for sale in North York, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Auto 206,842 KM $5,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vision Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue