2014 Mercedes Benz E350 Coupe 4Matic, a Great German Luxury Coupe !

GREAT CONDITION, this 2014 Mercedes Benz E350 comes with a 3.5 LITRE 6 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 302 HORSEPOWER.

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING HARMON KARDON STEREO SYSTEM.

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class epitomizes the modern midsize luxury car with its elegant furnishings, exacting workmanship and huge selection of engines and features. If youre shopping in this class, its not to be missed, (edumunds.com).

Driving aids include: 4MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE and PROXIMITY SENSORS !

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

103,457 KM

$24,950

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 4MATIC

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 4MATIC

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

103,457KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDKJ8JB3EF252999

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 103,457 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mercedes Benz E350 Coupe 4Matic, a Great German Luxury Coupe !

GREAT CONDITION, this 2014 Mercedes Benz E350 comes with a 3.5 LITRE 6 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 302 HORSEPOWER.

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING HARMON KARDON STEREO SYSTEM.

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class epitomizes the modern midsize luxury car with its elegant furnishings, exacting workmanship and huge selection of engines and features. If you're shopping in this class, it's not to be missed, (edumunds.com).

Driving aids include: 4MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE and PROXIMITY SENSORS !

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests

AM/FM Radio

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers

Heated Driver Seat

Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar

Leather shift knob trim

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Driver knee airbags
Dual Tip Exhaust
speed sensitive volume control
Hands Free Phone
3-point front seatbelts
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Brake drying
Emergency braking preparation
Driver attention alert system
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
ACTIVE CHARCOAL AIR FILTRATION
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
SIRIUSXM READY SATELLITE RADIO
CARGO NET STORAGE
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ALUMINUM FOOT PEDAL TRIM
DRIVER SIDE ONLY HEATED SIDE MIRRORS
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
3 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT
BATTERY DISCONNECT IMPACT SENSOR
MBRACE SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
FACEBOOK CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
WOOD DASH TRIM
WOOD DOOR TRIM
WOOD-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-XXXX

416-736-8000

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class