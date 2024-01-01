$16,950+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford F-350
2006 Ford F-350
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
378,657KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTWW33P96EA27292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour "
- Interior Colour "
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 378,657 KM
Vehicle Description
*AS IS*2006 Ford F350 Diesel Lariat, a Great Heavy Duty Pick Up Truck !
This 2006 Ford F350 comes with a 6 LITRE 8 CYLINDER DIESEL MOTOR that puts out 325HP, 560FT. LBS. OF TORQUE.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: High payload and towing capacities along with a wide variety of configurations and special-edition models make the...Super Duty a viable option for those who need a hard-core pickup civilized enough for everyday use, (edumunds.com).
INCLUDES BACK UP CAMERA !
8 FT BOX !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Dual Rear Wheels
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
4.10 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Safety
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Door Locks
Dual front airbags
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Convenience
Clock
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Intermittent front wipers
Interior
cupholders
Front Reading Lights
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Trailer Wiring
Seatbelt pretensioners
Pickup bed light
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
FRONT AND REAR WHEEL LOCKS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
MANUAL HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
CENTER LAP BELT FRONT SEATBELTS
CENTER LAP BELT REAR SEATBELTS
17 INCH WHEEL DIAMETER
LT TIRE PREFIX
POWERTRAIN HOUR METER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
