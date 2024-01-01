Menu
Account
Sign In
<br>*AS IS*2006 Ford F350 Diesel Lariat, a Great Heavy Duty Pick Up Truck !<br><br>This 2006 Ford F350 comes with a 6 LITRE 8 CYLINDER DIESEL MOTOR that puts out 325HP, 560FT. LBS. OF TORQUE.<br><br>Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.<br><br>Well reviewed: High payload and towing capacities along with a wide variety of configurations and special-edition models make the...Super Duty a viable option for those who need a hard-core pickup civilized enough for everyday use, (edumunds.com).<br><br>INCLUDES BACK UP CAMERA !<br><br>8 FT BOX !<br><br>Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.<br><br>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2006 Ford F-350

378,657 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Ford F-350

Super Duty "

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford F-350

Super Duty "

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

  1. 10993475
  2. 10993475
  3. 10993475
  4. 10993475
  5. 10993475
  6. 10993475
  7. 10993475
  8. 10993475
  9. 10993475
  10. 10993475
  11. 10993475
  12. 10993475
  13. 10993475
Contact Seller

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
378,657KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTWW33P96EA27292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 378,657 KM

Vehicle Description


*AS IS*2006 Ford F350 Diesel Lariat, a Great Heavy Duty Pick Up Truck !

This 2006 Ford F350 comes with a 6 LITRE 8 CYLINDER DIESEL MOTOR that puts out 325HP, 560FT. LBS. OF TORQUE.

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

Well reviewed: High payload and towing capacities along with a wide variety of configurations and special-edition models make the...Super Duty a viable option for those who need a hard-core pickup civilized enough for everyday use, (edumunds.com).

INCLUDES BACK UP CAMERA !

8 FT BOX !

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Dual Rear Wheels
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
4.10 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Door Locks
Dual front airbags
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Intermittent front wipers

Interior

cupholders
Front Reading Lights

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Trailer Wiring
Seatbelt pretensioners
Pickup bed light
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
FRONT AND REAR WHEEL LOCKS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
MANUAL HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
CENTER LAP BELT FRONT SEATBELTS
CENTER LAP BELT REAR SEATBELTS
17 INCH WHEEL DIAMETER
LT TIRE PREFIX
POWERTRAIN HOUR METER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vision Fine Cars

Used 2003 Infiniti G35*AS IS* BASE for sale in North York, ON
2003 Infiniti G35*AS IS* BASE 216,000 KM $1,950 + tax & lic
Used 1999 Mazda Miata MX-5 ONE OF A KIND. IN PRISTINE CONDITION, ONE OWNER, V for sale in North York, ON
1999 Mazda Miata MX-5 ONE OF A KIND. IN PRISTINE CONDITION, ONE OWNER, V 64,793 KM $19,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai KONA KONA 2.0L PREFERRED for sale in North York, ON
2019 Hyundai KONA KONA 2.0L PREFERRED 41,416 KM $22,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vision Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
2006 Ford F-350