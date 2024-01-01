Menu
2009 HONDA CIVIC LX. Back-up camera & Sunroof. Ready to be driven on the road. Engine & transmission are original. Carfax available. Rebuilt title. Selling at $5,650 with a Safety Standard Certificate. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA! 

--- Call us to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. Located at 100 Turbine Drive Unit 1 - M9L 2S2 - North York. (Weston/Steeles) ---

FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. Buy with confidence today!

238,718 KM

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

238,718KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA16669H025469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5469
  • Mileage 238,718 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 HONDA CIVIC LX. Back-up camera & Sunroof. Ready to be driven on the road. Engine & transmission are original. Carfax available. Rebuilt title. Selling at $5,650 with a Safety Standard Certificate. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA! 

--- Call us to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. Located at 100 Turbine Drive Unit 1 - M9L 2S2 - North York. (Weston/Steeles) ---

FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. Buy with confidence today! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

