$5,650+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Civic
LX
2009 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
905-782-2676
Certified
$5,650
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5469
- Mileage 238,718 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 HONDA CIVIC LX. Back-up camera & Sunroof. Ready to be driven on the road. Engine & transmission are original. Carfax available. Rebuilt title. Selling at $5,650 with a Safety Standard Certificate. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA!
--- Call us to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. Located at 100 Turbine Drive Unit 1 - M9L 2S2 - North York. (Weston/Steeles) ---
FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. Buy with confidence today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
Email Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
Call Dealer
905-782-XXXX(click to show)
905-782-2676
Alternate Numbers416-727-6835
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-782-2676