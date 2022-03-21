$17,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara Unlimited
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
210,553KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8930506
- VIN: 1J4GA59119L706212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,553 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT RUNNING JEEP WRANGLER. $699 SAFETY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
