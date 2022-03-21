Menu
2009 Jeep Wrangler

210,553 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

Sahara Unlimited

Sahara Unlimited

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

210,553KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8930506
  • VIN: 1J4GA59119L706212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,553 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT RUNNING JEEP WRANGLER.  $699 SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

