$6,950+ tax & licensing
2010 Jeep Patriot
SPORT
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
$6,950
+ taxes & licensing
216,385KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4NT2GB2AD654163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 216,385 KM
Vehicle Description
*COMING SOON*2010 Jeep Patriot, a Great Choice for an SUV !
This 2010 Jeep Patriot comes with a 2.4 LITRE 4 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 174 HORSEPOWER.
Well reviewed: The 2010 Jeep Patriot is unlike any other vehicle on the market, with good safety, a spacious interior, and city-friendly maneuverability, plus just enough Jeep-ness for weekend campers, (thecarconnection.com).
The 2010 Jeep Patriot has good, communicative steering, and although the body leans some, it doesn't seem out of place on a curvy road, (thecarconnection.com).
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Roll Stability Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
4.12 Axle Ratio
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black roof rails
Convenience
External temperature display
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Dual front armrests
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Rear struts
Driver seat manual adjustments
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PASSENGER SWITCH AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
120 AMPS ALTERNATOR
1.0 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2010 Jeep Patriot