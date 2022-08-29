Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Ranger

174,551 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT GOOD RUNNING CONDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT GOOD RUNNING CONDITION

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

174,551KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9102700
  • Stock #: A44260
  • VIN: 1FTKR4EE7BPA44260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,551 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS RANGER IS IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION.  $899 SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Motors Canada

2011 Ford Ranger SPO...
 174,551 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 RAPT...
 1,440 KM
$123,888 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Transit XL...
 168,211 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic

Email Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-3500

Alternate Numbers
416-901-4500
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory