$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Import Motors Canada
416-398-3500
2011 Ford Ranger
2011 Ford Ranger
SPORT GOOD RUNNING CONDITION
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899
Sale
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
174,551KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9102700
- Stock #: A44260
- VIN: 1FTKR4EE7BPA44260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,551 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS RANGER IS IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION. $899 SAFETY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Warranty Available
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Import Motors Canada
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9