2014 Ford Flex
LIMITED LEATHER NAVIGATION
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,100
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9606217
- Stock #: D11901
- VIN: 2FMHK6DT5EBD11901
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 262,655 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS
Vehicle Features
