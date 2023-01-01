Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Flex

262,655 KM

Details Description Features

$5,100

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,100

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Flex

2014 Ford Flex

LIMITED LEATHER NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Flex

LIMITED LEATHER NAVIGATION

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

  1. 1676063879
  2. 1676063882
  3. 1676063884
  4. 1676063886
  5. 1676063888
  6. 1676063890
  7. 1676063894
  8. 1676063896
  9. 1676063898
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$5,100

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
262,655KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9606217
  • Stock #: D11901
  • VIN: 2FMHK6DT5EBD11901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 262,655 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Motors Canada

2012 BMW X5 NAVIGATI...
 136,652 KM
$13,588 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti QX60 L...
 166,211 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Subur...
 75,211 KM
$52,888 + tax & lic

Email Import Motors Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-3500

Alternate Numbers
416-901-4500
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory