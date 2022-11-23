2012 Acura MDX

$15,499 + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9383656

9383656 Stock #: 003050

003050 VIN: 2HNYD2H87CH003050

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Metallic Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Roof Rails CHROME DOOR HANDLES Front/rear splash guards Pwr moonroof w/tilt Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer PWR TAILGATE LED taillamps Interior Compass rear window defogger Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Active front headrests Leather-wrapped shift knob Maintenance Minder system Integrated glass antenna Air filtration Exterior temp indicator Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors Ambient cabin lighting Multi-info display Convenience Courtesy Lights High beam halogen headlamps Mechanical Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Drive-by-Wire Throttle System Variable pwr rack & pinion steering Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm Battery management system Safety 3-point rear seatbelts Child-proof rear door locks Front vented/rear solid disc brakes 3-row side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor Power Options Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down Additional Features Rear roofline spoiler Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators HomeLink remote system Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection Auto-levelling headlamps Theft-deterrent system w/immobilizer 3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners Speed-sensitive variable intermittent front windshield wipers Blind spot info system Trailer stability assist P255/50R19 all-season tires TIME Active Damper System Dual outlet exhaust 3.7L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine HD automatic transmission oil cooler Pre-wired for trailer connection & trailer brake 6-speed automatic transmission w/paddle shifters XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial *N/A in AK or HI* wireless headsets w/personal surround sound integrated LED directional signals 19 x 8.5 alloy wheels Body coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: reverse gear tilt-down auto-open/close integrated remote sun position detection 2 memory settings Vehicle stability assist VSA w/traction control Advanced Compatibility Engineering ACE body structure LATCH child seat mounting system 2nd/3rd row High intensity discharge HID headlights w/washers Info display w/date Tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system -inc: humidity control 4 cargo tie-down anchors Super handling all-wheel drive SH-AWD 8-way pwr heated/cooled front bucket seats -inc: driver pwr 2-way lumbar support DVD rear entertainment system -inc: 9 display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.