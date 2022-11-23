Menu
2012 Acura MDX

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

2012 Acura MDX

2012 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg AWD Navigation/DVD/Sunroof

2012 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg AWD Navigation/DVD/Sunroof

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9383656
  • Stock #: 003050
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H87CH003050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Top of the line!!! 5 To Choose. Elite Pkg,Navigation, Sunroof,Entertainment Pkg,Camera,7 Passengers,171.000km,For Only 15.499,

Interested in this vehicle? We offer financing for all credits, Good or Bad. Want to know if you are approved? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Click HERE to get started. A representative from Dynasty Auto Selection will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email dynastycars@gmail.com or call us today at 1 416-645-0196. Our Vehicle Certification is available for only $995.00 that includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified. Dynasty Auto Selection excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve: Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for $995.00 Free Carfax History Report Certified In-house Mechanic Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty Available (See below) Financing with rates starting as low as 6.9% APR *Terms and Conditions May Apply* We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference Dynasty Auto Selection takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 300 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are located in North York, Ontario at 2424 Finch Ave West, Unit 1, North York, ON M9M 2E3 *Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty* Dynasty Auto Selection has been partnered with Lubrico Warranty in the last 20 years. Lubrico Warranty has nearly 40 years of providing mechanical breakdown protection to hundreds of thousands of car buyers since 1977. Over 2,500 repair centers to protect customers from unforeseen repair expenses. No Claims made within your term? You can Double Your Term! Certified Power-train Plus Coverage: 24 month/Unlimited km Power-train 3 month/Unlimited km Comprehensive 36 month/60,000 km Power-train 6 month/10,000 km Comprehensive 48 month/80,000 km Power-train 12 month/20,000 km Comprehensive Call our sales team at 1 416 -645-0196 for more information on Lubrico Warranty

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Roof Rails
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front/rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
PWR TAILGATE
LED taillamps
Compass
rear window defogger
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active front headrests
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Maintenance Minder system
Integrated glass antenna
Air filtration
Exterior temp indicator
Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
Ambient cabin lighting
Multi-info display
Courtesy Lights
High beam halogen headlamps
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm
Battery management system
3-point rear seatbelts
Child-proof rear door locks
Front vented/rear solid disc brakes
3-row side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down
Rear roofline spoiler
Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
HomeLink remote system
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection
Auto-levelling headlamps
Theft-deterrent system w/immobilizer
3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Blind spot info system
Trailer stability assist
P255/50R19 all-season tires
TIME
Active Damper System
Dual outlet exhaust
3.7L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
HD automatic transmission oil cooler
Pre-wired for trailer connection & trailer brake
6-speed automatic transmission w/paddle shifters
XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial *N/A in AK or HI*
wireless headsets w/personal surround sound
integrated LED directional signals
19 x 8.5 alloy wheels
Body coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: reverse gear tilt-down
auto-open/close
integrated remote
sun position detection
2 memory settings
Vehicle stability assist VSA w/traction control
Advanced Compatibility Engineering ACE body structure
LATCH child seat mounting system 2nd/3rd row
High intensity discharge HID headlights w/washers
Info display w/date
Tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system -inc: humidity control
4 cargo tie-down anchors
Super handling all-wheel drive SH-AWD
8-way pwr heated/cooled front bucket seats -inc: driver pwr 2-way lumbar support
DVD rear entertainment system -inc: 9 display

Email Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

