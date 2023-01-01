$13,588+ tax & licensing
$13,588
+ taxes & licensing
Import Motors Canada
416-398-3500
2012 BMW X5
NAVIGATION PANOSUNROOF AWD BLIND SPOT CAMERAS
Location
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
Sale
136,652KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9592096
- VIN: 5UXZV4C53CL744569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,652 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS VEHICLE IS IN GREAT RUNNING CONDTION. ACCIDENT FREE. HAS NAVIGATION PANO SUNROOF AND LEATHER. $699 SAFETY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
