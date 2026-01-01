Menu
*CARFAX AVAILABLE*

HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL
ON PARLE FRANÇAIS
إحنا بنتكلم عربي

DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not yet certified. Certification available for an additional $999+hst includes:

rustproofing
synthetic oil/filter change
new suspension/brakes/tire guarantee
engine/transmission 30 day warranty
professional detailing package


2012 Honda Civic 4 Door Sedan
 
Auto, FWD, 1.8L 4cyl, Gas
 
*291,000KM*

$4,889+HST/LICENSING

Features:

Two Sets Of Keys
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks

*DEALER MAINTAINED* 
 
Clean Title & CARFAX Available
 
(647) 685-3345
John Taraboulsi

#24
4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2
TORONTO, ON
 
WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

Location

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2

647-685-3345

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Used
291,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F48CH022727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 291,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*CARFAX AVAILABLE*
HABLAMOS ESPAÑOLON PARLE FRANÇAISإحنا بنتكلم عربي
DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not yet certified. Certification available for an additional $999+hst includes:
  • rustproofing
  • synthetic oil/filter change
  • new suspension/brakes/tire guarantee
  • engine/transmission 30 day warranty
  • professional detailing package

2012 Honda Civic 4 Door Sedan Auto, FWD, 1.8L 4cyl, Gas *291,000KM*
$4,889+HST/LICENSING
Features:
  • Two Sets Of Keys
  • Air Conditioning
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
*DEALER MAINTAINED*  Clean Title & CARFAX Available (647) 685-3345John Taraboulsi
#244544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2TORONTO, ON WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Honda Civic