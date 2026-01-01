$4,889+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Komfort Motors
24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale
$4,889
+ taxes & licensing
Used
291,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F48CH022727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 291,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*CARFAX AVAILABLE*
2012 Honda Civic 4 Door Sedan Auto, FWD, 1.8L 4cyl, Gas *291,000KM*
Features:
- rustproofing
- synthetic oil/filter change
- new suspension/brakes/tire guarantee
- engine/transmission 30 day warranty
- professional detailing package
- Two Sets Of Keys
- Air Conditioning
- Power Windows
- Power Locks
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
