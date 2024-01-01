$7,499+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA5
GT 5dr Hatch MAN *LOW KMS*CERTIFIED*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 156,500 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT LOW MILEAGE 2012 MAZDA 5 GT MANUAL FOR SALE!!
BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH NO RUST AND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES!!
VEHICLE HAS LIKE NEW ALLOY RIMS, 2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS, BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, 6 SEATS WITH FOLD DOWN CAPABILITIES, RETRACTABLE SUNROOF, GREAT CONDITION 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $7,499 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, OTHER WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE! FINANCING AVAILABLE! FOR MORE INFORMATION OR A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4
Auto Resale Inc.
+ taxes & licensing
