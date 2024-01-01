Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>MINT LOW MILEAGE 2012 MAZDA 5 GT MANUAL FOR SALE!! </p><p>BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH NO RUST AND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES!!</p><p>VEHICLE HAS LIKE NEW ALLOY RIMS, 2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS, BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, 6 SEATS WITH FOLD DOWN CAPABILITIES, RETRACTABLE SUNROOF, GREAT CONDITION 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $7,499 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, OTHER WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE! FINANCING AVAILABLE! FOR MORE INFORMATION OR A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT    6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4</p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

156,500 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GT 5dr Hatch MAN *LOW KMS*CERTIFIED*

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GT 5dr Hatch MAN *LOW KMS*CERTIFIED*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

  1. 1716475722
  2. 1716476111
  3. 1716476111
  4. 1716476111
  5. 1716476112
  6. 1716476111
  7. 1716476111
  8. 1716476112
  9. 1716476111
  10. 1716476111
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
156,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1CW2DL5C0132073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 156,500 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT LOW MILEAGE 2012 MAZDA 5 GT MANUAL FOR SALE!! 

BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH NO RUST AND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES!!

VEHICLE HAS LIKE NEW ALLOY RIMS, 2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS, BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, 6 SEATS WITH FOLD DOWN CAPABILITIES, RETRACTABLE SUNROOF, GREAT CONDITION 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $7,499 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, OTHER WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE! FINANCING AVAILABLE! FOR MORE INFORMATION OR A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT    6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 435i XDrive 2dr Conv *CLEAN CARFAX*LOW KMS* for sale in North York, ON
2015 BMW 4 Series 435i XDrive 2dr Conv *CLEAN CARFAX*LOW KMS* 108,500 KM $26,799 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT Man *LOW KMS*CERTIFIED* for sale in North York, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT Man *LOW KMS*CERTIFIED* 155,950 KM $7,499 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA5