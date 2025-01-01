$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Audi Q5
2.0L Premium
2013 Audi Q5
2.0L Premium
Location
Komfort Motors
24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1LFCFP5DA093349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HABLAMOS ESPAÑOLON PARLE FRANÇAISإحنا بنتكلم عربي
We've done our market research. Our vehicles are competitively priced, and the prices are firm to reflect that.
$7,999+HST/LICENSING
2013 AUDI Q5 QUATTRO PREMIUM PLUS
*163,000KM*
*DEALER MAINTAINED*
Clean Title & CARFAX Available
New Brakes New TiresNew Air FiltersNew Oil Lube & Filter6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty *ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst IF NEEDED UPON INSPECTION*
KOMFORTMOTORS.COM (647)685-3345John Taraboulsi #244544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2NORTH YORK
Optional Add-Ons:•Rustproof Available for $299+hst•2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $1999+hst•6/Mo+10 000km/$2500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $1999+hst•Anti-theft Etching for $299+hst
OMVIC DISCLAIMER:" Vehicle not certified. Certification available for $999+hst”
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Komfort Motors
Komfort Motors
24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
2013 Audi Q5