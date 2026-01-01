Menu
Account
Sign In
<html> <p>HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL</p> <p> ON PARLE FRANÇAIS</p> <p> </p> <p>إحنا بنتكلم عربي</p> <br> <p>*1 YEAR ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WARRANTY INCLUDED*</p> <br> <p>DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not yet certified. Certification available for an additional</p> <p> </p> <p>$999+hst will include:</p> <br> <p>•New Brakes (Front/Rear Pads & Rotors)</p> <p>•Underbody Rustproof Protection Coating</p> <p>•Synthetic Oil & Filter Change</p> <p>•Professional In & Out Detailing</p> <br> <p>$11,499+HST/LICENSING</p> <br> <p>GOOD ON GAS</p> <br> <p>*AC COLD*</p> <br> <p>RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS. NO OIL LEAKS & NO RUST</p> <br> <p>2013 MAZDA CX5</p> <br> <p>294,000KM</p> <br> <p>DEALER MAINTAINED</p> <br> <p>Clean Title & CARFAX Available</p> <br> <p>(647)685-3345</p> <p> </p> <p>John Taraboulsi</p> <br> <p>#24</p> <p>4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2</p> <p>TORONTO, ON</p> <br> <p><a href=HTTPS://KOMFORTMOTORS.COM>HTTPS://KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</a></p> <p> </p> </html>

2013 Mazda CX-5

197,120 KM

Details Description Features

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle
14432353.822883795?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33459

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2

647-685-3345

  1. 1783967389457
  2. 1783967389962
  3. 1783967390422
  4. 1783967390877
  5. 1783967391321
  6. 1783967391770
  7. 1783967392215
  8. 1783967392753
  9. 1783967393223
  10. 1783967393653
  11. 1783967394229
  12. 1783967394689
  13. 1783967395125
  14. 1783967395564
  15. 1783967396048
  16. 1783967396482
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
197,120KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE4CE5D0146982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,120 KM

Vehicle Description


HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL


 ON PARLE FRANÇAIS


 


إحنا بنتكلم عربي




*1 YEAR ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WARRANTY INCLUDED*




DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not yet certified. Certification available for an additional


 


$999+hst will include:




•New Brakes (Front/Rear Pads & Rotors)


•Underbody Rustproof Protection Coating


•Synthetic Oil & Filter Change


•Professional In & Out Detailing




$11,499+HST/LICENSING




GOOD ON GAS




*AC COLD*




RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS. NO OIL LEAKS & NO RUST




2013 MAZDA CX5




294,000KM




DEALER MAINTAINED




Clean Title & CARFAX Available




(647)685-3345


 


John Taraboulsi




#24


4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2


TORONTO, ON




HTTPS://KOMFORTMOTORS.COM


 


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Komfort Motors

Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in North York, ON
2013 Mazda CX-5 GS 197,120 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic EX for sale in North York, ON
2016 Honda Civic EX 294,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Lexus IS 300 2JZGTE for sale in North York, ON
2004 Lexus IS 300 2JZGTE 481,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Komfort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2013 Mazda CX-5