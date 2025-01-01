Menu
HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL
ON PARLE FRANÇAIS
إحنا بنتكلم عربي


$10,999+HST/LICENSING

2013 BMW X5 AWD

*174,000KM*

*DEALER MAINTAINED* 

Clean Title & CARFAX Available

New Brakes 
New Tires
New Air Filters
New Oil Lube & Filter
6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty 
 
*ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst IF NEEDED UPON INSPECTION*


KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
 
(647)685-3345
John Taraboulsi
 
#24
4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2
NORTH YORK

 
Optional Add-Ons:
•Rustproof Available for $299+hst
•2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $1999+hst
•6/Mo+10 000km/$2500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $1999+hst
•Anti-theft Etching for $299+hst 

OMVIC DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not certified. Certification available for $999+hst"

2013 BMW X5

174,000 KM

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 BMW X5

35i

2013 BMW X5

35i

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2

647-685-3345

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXZV4C52D0B18632

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

HABLAMOS ESPAÑOLON PARLE FRANÇAISإحنا بنتكلم عربي

$10,999+HST/LICENSING
2013 BMW X5 AWD
*174,000KM*
*DEALER MAINTAINED* 
Clean Title & CARFAX Available
New Brakes New TiresNew Air FiltersNew Oil Lube & Filter6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty  *ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst IF NEEDED UPON INSPECTION*

KOMFORTMOTORS.COM (647)685-3345John Taraboulsi #244544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2NORTH YORK
 Optional Add-Ons:•Rustproof Available for $299+hst•2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $1999+hst•6/Mo+10 000km/$2500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $1999+hst•Anti-theft Etching for $299+hst 
OMVIC DISCLAIMER:" Vehicle not certified. Certification available for $999+hst”

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
647-685-3345

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2013 BMW X5