2013 Ford Fusion
Hybrid SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
2013 Ford Fusion
Hybrid SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
269,754KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0LU5DR245750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7018
- Mileage 269,754 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE, white color with 269,000km (STK#7018) This vehicle was $7990 NOW ON SALE FOR $6990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Bluetooth
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cloth Upholstery
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
2.57 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Keypad Entry
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Regenerative braking system
Hill holder control
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
.43 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
14.8 STEERING RATIO
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST CENTER CONSOLE
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
SYNC INFOTAINMENT
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
4000 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE@RPM
118 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP
129 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE
141 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP
6000 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP@RPM
88 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS)
117 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
