Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 20 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

2013 Honda Civic

114,483 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic

ALLOYS, SUNROOF,R.CAMERA

2013 Honda Civic

ALLOYS, SUNROOF,R.CAMERA

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

114,483KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFG3A55DH003724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 174646
  • Mileage 114,483 KM

Vehicle Description

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 20 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
4.29 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Intermittent front wipers
Black window trim

Convenience

Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
digital odometer
160 watts
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Driver seat manual adjustments
Rear seat folding
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2013 Honda Civic