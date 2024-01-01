Menu
--- 2013 HONDA CIVIC. Back-up camera, Sunroof & Bluetooth. Selling at $8,600 with a Safety Standard Certificate. HST & Lic/Reg Fee are not included.  Engine & transmission are original. No leaks or rust. Call to book your appointment at (416) 7425095. Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area. UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. Carfax available. *Vehicle was-in-a-collision*

2013 Honda Civic

223,286 KM

Details Description Features

$8,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Civic

4DR MAN

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

4DR MAN

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,600

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
223,286KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2E50DH010633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0633M
  • Mileage 223,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE & DEALERSHIP.  Proud UCDA member, ready to serve you.  Buy with confidence today!

We are located at 100 Turbine Drive Unit 1 – North York, ON. M9L2S2

-- Call us at (416) 742 5095 

--- 2013 HONDA CIVIC. Back-up camera, Sunroof & Bluetooth. Selling at $8,600 with a Safety Standard Certificate. HST & Lic/Reg Fee are not included.  Engine & transmission are original. No leaks or rust. Call to book your appointment at (416) 7425095. Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area. UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. Carfax available. *Vehicle was-in-a-collision* 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

2013 Honda Civic