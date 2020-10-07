Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,550

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,550

+ taxes & licensing

Access Motors

416-736-7641

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Location

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

  1. 5906391
  2. 5906391
Contact Seller

$6,550

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5906391
  • Stock #: 9032
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE9DH157837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9032
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER GLS MODEL WITH SUNROOF!!!! Bluetooth!!! ALLOYS!!! HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, No Accident fully loaded, super reliable well affordable economical sedan
BEST PRICE IN MARKET
Certify is extra due to low sale price

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Access Motors

2010 Mazda MAZDA3
 214,000 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio
 181,000 KM
$4,980 + tax & lic
2009 BMW 3 Series 4d...
 96,400 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Access Motors

Access Motors

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-7641

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory