2017 Hyundai Elantra
Limited Ultimate - Navigation - $47.74 /Wk
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Limited Ultimate - Navigation - $47.74 /Wk
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
150,423KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF6HU090305
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ash Blk
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,423 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection!
Says Car and Driver ...the handsome Elantra has balanced proportions and angular sheet metal, and it also offers great value. Check out this Elantra and see what the hype is about!The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is completely redesigned with a roomy interior, user friendly features and excellent fuel economy. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 150,423 kms. It's ash blk in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Limited Ultimate. Elantra Ultimate offers an ingenious suite of features that come in handy every time you drive. It has HID headlights with adaptive cornering system, adaptive cruise control, Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keeping Assistance, an 8-in touchscreen navigation system, HomeLink garage door transmitter, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and power tilt-and-slide sunroof. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $47.74 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2017 Hyundai Elantra