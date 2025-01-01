Menu
Account
Sign In
KOMFORTMOTORS.COM<div><br></div><div>(647)685-3345</div><div>John Taraboulsi</div><div><br></div><div>#24</div><div>4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2</div><div>NORTH YORK</div><div><br></div><div>*154,000KM*</div><div><br></div><div>Clean Title & CARFAX Available</div><div><br></div><div>$10,999+HST/LICENSING</div><div>2013 <span style=font-size: 1em;>Mazda CX-5 </span><span style=font-size: 1em;>AWD 4dr Auto GT</span></div><div>*DEALER MAINTAINED* </div><div><br></div><div>New Brakes </div><div>New Tires</div><div>New Air Filters</div><div>New Oil Lube & Filter</div><div>6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty </div><div><br></div><div>*ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst ONLY IF NEEDED UPON INSPECTION*</div><div><br></div><div>Optional Add-Ons:</div><div>Rustproof Available for $199+hst</div><div>Full Exterior Detailing & Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst</div><div>2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $999+hst</div><div>6/Mo+10 000km/$1500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $999+hst</div><div>Anti-theft Etching for $199+hst </div><div><br></div><div>OMVIC DISCLAIMER:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.</div>

2013 Mazda CX-5

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda CX-5

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12381555

2013 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2

647-685-3345

  1. 1744056035
  2. 1744056035
  3. 1744056035
  4. 1744056035
  5. 1744056035
  6. 1744056035
  7. 1744056035
  8. 1744056035
  9. 1744056035
  10. 1744056035
  11. 1744056035
  12. 1744056035
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE4DE3D0127913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
(647)685-3345John Taraboulsi
#244544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2NORTH YORK
*154,000KM*
Clean Title & CARFAX Available
$10,999+HST/LICENSING2013 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GT*DEALER MAINTAINED* 
New Brakes New TiresNew Air FiltersNew Oil Lube & Filter6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty 
*ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst ONLY IF NEEDED UPON INSPECTION*
Optional Add-Ons:Rustproof Available for $199+hstFull Exterior Detailing & Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $999+hst6/Mo+10 000km/$1500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $999+hstAnti-theft Etching for $199+hst 
OMVIC DISCLAIMER:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Komfort Motors

Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in North York, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla LE 179,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chrysler 200 Touring for sale in North York, ON
2012 Chrysler 200 Touring 187,000 KM $3,299 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat CC Sportline for sale in North York, ON
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC Sportline 172,000 KM SOLD

Email Komfort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda CX-5