Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Rogue

160,000 KM

Details Features

$9,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,480

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

Contact Seller

$9,480

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9488755
  • Stock #: 154022
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV0DW111012

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 154022
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2017 Porsche Cayenne...
 117,000 KM
$44,880 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Econoline ...
 86,000 KM
$20,480 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 999 KM
$29,880 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory