$9,480+ tax & licensing
$9,480
+ taxes & licensing
AutoPluto
888-507-5798
2013 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr SV
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
160,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9488755
- Stock #: 154022
- VIN: JN8AS5MV0DW111012
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
