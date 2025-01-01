Menu
Account
Sign In
HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL<div>ON PARLE FRANÇAIS</div><div>إحنا بنتكلم عربي</div><div> </div><div> </div><div>Weve done our market research. Our vehicles are competitively priced, and the prices are firm to reflect that.</div><div> </div><div>$15,999+HST/LICENSING</div><div> </div><div>2014 AUDI Q7 S-LINE 3.0L SUPERCHARGES</div><div> </div><div>*130,000KM*</div><div> </div><div>*DEALER MAINTAINED* </div><div> </div><div>Clean Title & CARFAX Available</div><div> </div><div>New Brakes </div><div>New Tires</div><div>New Air Filters</div><div>New Oil Lube & Filter</div><div>6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty </div><div> </div><div>*ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst IF NEEDED UPON INSPECTION*</div><div> </div><div> </div><div>KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</div><div> </div><div>(647)685-3345</div><div>John Taraboulsi</div><div> </div><div>#24</div><div>4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2</div><div>NORTH YORK</div><div> </div><div> </div><div>Optional Add-Ons:</div><div>•Rustproof Available for $299+hst</div><div>•2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $1999+hst</div><div>•6/Mo+10 000km/$2500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $1999+hst</div><div>•Anti-theft Etching for $299+hst </div><div> </div><div>OMVIC DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not certified. Certification available for $999+hst”</div>

2014 Audi Q7

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Audi Q7

3.0T Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12845611

2014 Audi Q7

3.0T Sport

Location

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2

647-685-3345

  1. 1754753604
  2. 1754753604
  3. 1754753604
  4. 1754753604
  5. 1754753604
  6. 1754753604
  7. 1754753604
  8. 1754753604
  9. 1754753604
  10. 1754753604
  11. 1754753604
  12. 1754753604
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1DGCFE0ED020289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HABLAMOS ESPAÑOLON PARLE FRANÇAISإحنا بنتكلم عربي  We've done our market research. Our vehicles are competitively priced, and the prices are firm to reflect that. $15,999+HST/LICENSING 2014 AUDI Q7 S-LINE 3.0L SUPERCHARGES *130,000KM* *DEALER MAINTAINED*  Clean Title & CARFAX Available New Brakes New TiresNew Air FiltersNew Oil Lube & Filter6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty  *ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst IF NEEDED UPON INSPECTION*  KOMFORTMOTORS.COM (647)685-3345John Taraboulsi #244544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2NORTH YORK  Optional Add-Ons:•Rustproof Available for $299+hst•2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $1999+hst•6/Mo+10 000km/$2500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $1999+hst•Anti-theft Etching for $299+hst  OMVIC DISCLAIMER:" Vehicle not certified. Certification available for $999+hst”

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Komfort Motors

Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive for sale in North York, ON
2015 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive 179,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive for sale in North York, ON
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 163,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive for sale in North York, ON
2013 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive 170,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Komfort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2014 Audi Q7