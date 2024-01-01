Menu
2014 Honda Accord Touring, a Great V6 Commuter Sedan !<br><br>GREAT CONDITION, this 2014 Honda Accord comes with a 3.5 LITER 6 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 278 HORSEPOWER.<br><br>Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.<br><br>Well reviewed: The 2014 Honda Accord earns top honors in the midsize sedan class with its mix of excellent packaging, superb fuel economy and rewarding performance, (edumunds.com).<br><br> The 2014 Honda Accord is a good midsize car . Its cabin features upscale materials, an intuitive dashboard layout, and an easy-to-read display. The seats are comfortable and roomy for all occupants. In fact, the Accord s back seats are some of the roomiest in the class. Trunk space is decent, but the lack of a split-folding rear seat makes carrying longer items impossible when you have rear-seat passengers. The Honda Accord s agile handling makes it ideal for drivers who prefer fun over comfort. It also returns good fuel economy estimates, (cars.usnews.com).<br><br>Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT CAMERA (PASSENGER SIDE), and NAVIGATION.<br><br>This car has safety included in the advertised price.<br><br>Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. <br><br>We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.<br> <br>Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.<br>

2014 Honda Accord

172,000 KM

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Accord

Touring TOURING

2014 Honda Accord

Touring TOURING

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCR3F96EA801898

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
3.94 Axle Ratio
Push-Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome window trim
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers

Trim

Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Oil Pressure Gauge
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Rear struts
Rear seat folding
Lane deviation sensors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
1 SUBWOOFER
2.6 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
DIAMETER 15 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
REAR MULTI-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
16GB HARD DRIVE
13.3 STEERING RATIO
7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
HONDALINK INFOTAINMENT
360 WATTS
VOICE OPERATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM
CAMERA DISPLAY BLIND SPOT SAFETY
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2014 Honda Accord