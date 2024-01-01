$15,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Honda Accord
Touring TOURING
2014 Honda Accord
Touring TOURING
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
$15,950
+ taxes & licensing
172,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1HGCR3F96EA801898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2014 Honda Accord Touring, a Great V6 Commuter Sedan !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2014 Honda Accord comes with a 3.5 LITER 6 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 278 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: The 2014 Honda Accord earns top honors in the midsize sedan class with its mix of excellent packaging, superb fuel economy and rewarding performance, (edumunds.com).
The 2014 Honda Accord is a good midsize car . Its cabin features upscale materials, an intuitive dashboard layout, and an easy-to-read display. The seats are comfortable and roomy for all occupants. In fact, the Accord s back seats are some of the roomiest in the class. Trunk space is decent, but the lack of a split-folding rear seat makes carrying longer items impossible when you have rear-seat passengers. The Honda Accord s agile handling makes it ideal for drivers who prefer fun over comfort. It also returns good fuel economy estimates, (cars.usnews.com).
Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT CAMERA (PASSENGER SIDE), and NAVIGATION.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
GREAT CONDITION, this 2014 Honda Accord comes with a 3.5 LITER 6 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 278 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: The 2014 Honda Accord earns top honors in the midsize sedan class with its mix of excellent packaging, superb fuel economy and rewarding performance, (edumunds.com).
The 2014 Honda Accord is a good midsize car . Its cabin features upscale materials, an intuitive dashboard layout, and an easy-to-read display. The seats are comfortable and roomy for all occupants. In fact, the Accord s back seats are some of the roomiest in the class. Trunk space is decent, but the lack of a split-folding rear seat makes carrying longer items impossible when you have rear-seat passengers. The Honda Accord s agile handling makes it ideal for drivers who prefer fun over comfort. It also returns good fuel economy estimates, (cars.usnews.com).
Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT CAMERA (PASSENGER SIDE), and NAVIGATION.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
3.94 Axle Ratio
Push-Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome window trim
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Oil Pressure Gauge
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Rear struts
Rear seat folding
Lane deviation sensors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
1 SUBWOOFER
2.6 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
DIAMETER 15 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
REAR MULTI-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
16GB HARD DRIVE
13.3 STEERING RATIO
7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
HONDALINK INFOTAINMENT
360 WATTS
VOICE OPERATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM
CAMERA DISPLAY BLIND SPOT SAFETY
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Vision Fine Cars
2016 Honda Pilot EX-L w/Navi 134,583 KM $26,950 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue " 44,750 KM $15,950 + tax & lic
2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty " 378,657 KM $16,950 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Vision Fine Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Call Dealer
416-736-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vision Fine Cars
416-736-8000
2014 Honda Accord