$12,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-736-8000
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10430697
- VIN: JM1BM1V70E1116339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,089 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mazda Mazda 3 GS-SKY, a Great Condition Manual Commuter with a Great Reputation !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2014 Mazda 3 comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER SKY ACTIV MOTOR that puts out 155 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: HEATED SEATS and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
AMAZING REPUTATION: "It was the winner of our 2014 Best Compact Car for the Money award and the winner of our 2014 Best Compact Car for Families award and the winner of our 2014 Best
Hatchback for Families award and a finalist for our 2014 Best Hatchback for the Money award," (cars.usnews.com).
"The Mazda3 has athletic handling, crisp steering, and powerful brakes," (cars.usnews.com).
TOP SAFETY PICK FROM THE IIHS and the NHTSA.
CLEAN CARFAX !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vision Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.