2014 Mazda MAZDA3

148,089 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

148,089KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10430697
  • VIN: JM1BM1V70E1116339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,089 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mazda Mazda 3 GS-SKY, a Great Condition Manual Commuter with a Great Reputation !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2014 Mazda 3 comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER SKY ACTIV MOTOR that puts out 155 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: HEATED SEATS and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

AMAZING REPUTATION:  "It was the winner of our 2014 Best Compact Car for the Money award and the winner of our 2014 Best Compact Car for Families award and the winner of our 2014 Best 

 

Hatchback for Families award and a finalist for our 2014 Best Hatchback for the Money award," (cars.usnews.com).

 

"The Mazda3 has athletic handling, crisp steering, and powerful brakes," (cars.usnews.com).

 

TOP SAFETY PICK FROM THE IIHS and the NHTSA.

 

CLEAN CARFAX !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

 

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Back to Top

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

