Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Altima

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,480

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Altima

2014 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

  1. 9548491
  2. 9548491
  3. 9548491
  4. 9548491
  5. 9548491
  6. 9548491
  7. 9548491
  8. 9548491
  9. 9548491
  10. 9548491
  11. 9548491
  12. 9548491
  13. 9548491
  14. 9548491
  15. 9548491
  16. 9548491
  17. 9548491
  18. 9548491
  19. 9548491
  20. 9548491
  21. 9548491
  22. 9548491
  23. 9548491
  24. 9548491
  25. 9548491
  26. 9548491
Contact Seller

$13,480

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9548491
  • Stock #: 154029
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP1EN242210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 154029
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*Sunroof *Back-up Camera, Heated Seats, This is a Financing price: $13480 the cash Price: $14888 The vehicle is ON SALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms. We approve all credit Use the application form below for financing: https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq *SUNROOF *Bluetooth *BACKUP SENSOR Actual pictures are provided All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit ***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy*** AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car. Serving clients throughout Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6 Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2017 Nissan Rogue FW...
 143,000 KM
$16,880 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 199,000 KM
$16,980 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 3 Series Se...
 120,000 KM
$16,480 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory