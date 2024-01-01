$17,495+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X3
//M SPORT PACKAGE | HARMON & KARDON | PANO |
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-621-8555
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,512KM
VIN 5UXWX9C59F0D57883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 133,512 KM
Vehicle Description
** JUST ARRIVED! **
GORGEOUS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE! EQUIPPED WITH HARMON & KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, LEG & THIGH EXTENSION, PUSH TO START, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, NAVIGATION, POWER TRUNK, BLUETOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.
WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms.
To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
2015 BMW X3