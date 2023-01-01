$13,950+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler Town & Country
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 214,512 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chrysler Town and Country S, a Great Choice for a Family Mini Van !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2015 Chrysler Town and Country comes with a 3.6 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 263 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM, and REAR TV !
Well reviewed: "...the 2015 Town & Country is a well thought-out vehicle. Chrysler's long experience almost guarantees you won't be disappointed, either with the Town & Country's design and family-friendly touches, or with its value," (edumunds.com).
"The 2015 Chrysler Town & Country is a decent used minivan . Its cabin has quality materials, a straightforward dashboard layout, and an abundance of standard tech features," (cars.usnews.com).
Includes BACK UP CAMERA and NAVIGATION !
STOW N GO !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
