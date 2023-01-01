Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2015 Chrysler Town and Country S, a Great Choice for a Family Mini Van !</p><p> </p><p>GREAT CONDITION, this 2015 Chrysler Town and Country comes with a 3.6 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 263 HORSEPOWER.</p><p> </p><p>Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM, and REAR TV !</p><p> </p><p>Well reviewed: ...the 2015 Town & Country is a well thought-out vehicle. Chryslers long experience almost guarantees you wont be disappointed, either with the Town & Countrys design and family-friendly touches, or with its value, (edumunds.com).</p><p> </p><p>The 2015 Chrysler Town & Country is a decent used minivan . Its cabin has quality materials, a straightforward dashboard layout, and an abundance of standard tech features, (cars.usnews.com).</p><p> </p><p>Includes BACK UP CAMERA and NAVIGATION !</p><p> </p><p>STOW N GO !</p><p> </p><p>Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.</p><p> </p><p>This car has safety included in the advertised price.</p><p> </p><p>Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. </p><p> </p><p>We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.</p><p>  </p><p>Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.</p><p> </p><p>Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! </p>

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

214,512 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

  1. 1700849716
  2. 1700849726
  3. 1700849738
  4. 1700849746
  5. 1700849753
  6. 1700849762
  7. 1700849772
  8. 1700849781
  9. 1700849788
  10. 1700849795
  11. 1700849802
  12. 1700849809
  13. 1700849817
  14. 1700849824
  15. 1700849831
  16. 1700849838
  17. 1700849847
  18. 1700849856
  19. 1700849864
  20. 1700849876
  21. 1700849885
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
214,512KM
Used
VIN 2C4RC1HG2FR719948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 214,512 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chrysler Town and Country S, a Great Choice for a Family Mini Van !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2015 Chrysler Town and Country comes with a 3.6 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 263 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM, and REAR TV !

 

Well reviewed: "...the 2015 Town & Country is a well thought-out vehicle. Chrysler's long experience almost guarantees you won't be disappointed, either with the Town & Country's design and family-friendly touches, or with its value," (edumunds.com).

 

"The 2015 Chrysler Town & Country is a decent used minivan . Its cabin has quality materials, a straightforward dashboard layout, and an abundance of standard tech features," (cars.usnews.com).

 

Includes BACK UP CAMERA and NAVIGATION !

 

STOW N GO !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

 

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vision Fine Cars

Used 2015 Audi A4 for sale in North York, ON
2015 Audi A4 153,000 KM $16,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in North York, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GLS 159,000 KM $11,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic for sale in North York, ON
2016 Honda Civic 139,900 KM $16,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vision Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler Town & Country