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<p> </p><p>HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL</p><p> </p><p>ON PARLE FRANÇAIS</p><p> </p><p>إحنا بنتكلم عربي</p><p><br><br><br></p><p>*1 YEAR ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WARRANTY INCLUDED*</p><p><br><br><br></p><p>DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not yet certified. Certification available for an additional $999+hst will include:</p><p><br><br><br></p><p>•New Brakes (Front/Rear Pads & Rotors)</p><p> </p><p>•Underbody Rustproof Protection Coating</p><p> </p><p>•Synthetic Oil & Filter Change</p><p> </p><p>•Professional In & Out Detailin</p><p><br><br><br></p><p>$4,499+HST/LICENSING</p><p><br><br><br></p><p>*7 SEATS*</p><p><br><br><br><br><br></p><p>*AC COLD*</p><p><br><br><br></p><p>RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS. NO OIL LEAKS & NO RUST</p><p><br><br><br></p><p>2015 DODGE CARAVAN SXT 3.6L V6</p><p><br><br><br></p><p>244,000KM</p><p> </p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

244,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14530821.826228827?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33459

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2

647-685-3345

  1. 14530821.826228827?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
  2. 14530821.826228842?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
  3. 14530821.826228845?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
  4. 14530821.826228848?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
  5. 14530821.826228824?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
  6. 14530821.826228839?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
  7. 14530821.826228836?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
  8. 14530821.826228833?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
  9. 14530821.826228851?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
  10. 14530821.826228821?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
  11. 14530821.826228830?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
244,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9FR746315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL

 

ON PARLE FRANÇAIS

 

إحنا بنتكلم عربي




*1 YEAR ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WARRANTY INCLUDED*




DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not yet certified. Certification available for an additional $999+hst will include:




•New Brakes (Front/Rear Pads & Rotors)

 

•Underbody Rustproof Protection Coating

 

•Synthetic Oil & Filter Change

 

•Professional In & Out Detailin




$4,499+HST/LICENSING




*7 SEATS*






*AC COLD*




RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS. NO OIL LEAKS & NO RUST




2015 DODGE CARAVAN SXT 3.6L V6




244,000KM

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
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647-685-XXXX

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647-685-3345

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$4,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan