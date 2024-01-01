$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-250
Location
Antepli Cars
1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7
416 739 6070
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
250,000KM
Used
VIN 1ft7x2a62fed33479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 250,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
