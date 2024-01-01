Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford F-250

250,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford F-250

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-250

Location

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416 739 6070

  1. 1705693712
  2. 1705693712
  3. 1705693712
  4. 1705693712
  5. 1705693712
  6. 1705693712
  7. 1705693712
  8. 1705693712
  9. 1705693712
  10. 1705693712
  11. 1705693712
  12. 1705693712
  13. 1705693712
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
250,000KM
Used
VIN 1ft7x2a62fed33479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Antepli Cars

Used 2015 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145
2015 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT 227,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-250 for sale in North York, ON
2015 Ford F-250 250,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic for sale in North York, ON
2016 Honda Civic 220,000 KM $14,450 + tax & lic

Email Antepli Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Antepli Cars

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

416 739 6070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Antepli Cars

416 739 6070

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-250