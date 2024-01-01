$15,450+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Honda CR-V
EX-L
2015 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steels Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$15,450
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,504KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H76FH125505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 166,504 KM
Vehicle Description
!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Retractable cargo cover
Chrome Interior Accents
Conversation mirror
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push-Button Start
5.05 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Oil Pressure Gauge
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Multi-function display
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Hill holder control
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
1 SUBWOOFER
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
DIAMETER 18 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
REAR MULTI-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DIAMETER 20 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
15.6 STEERING RATIO
328 WATTS
HONDALINK INFOTAINMENT
ALUMINIUM ALLOY WEELS
CAMERA DISPLAY BLIND SPOT SAFETY
BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steels Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-743-XXXX(click to show)
$15,450
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-743-1010
2015 Honda CR-V