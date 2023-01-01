$10,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
TRENDLINE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANT
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
189,539KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9834602
- Stock #: 5548
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJXFM291290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5548
- Mileage 189,539 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE comes equipped with a range of impressive features and safety specifications that make it stand out from the crowd. The VIN number for this particular car is 3VW2K7AJXFM291290, which can be used to decode its specific specifications and safety features. This vehicle features heated seats, which provide a comfortable and cozy ride during colder weather. It also comes equipped with a Bluetooth-enabled sound system, which allows you to easily stream music and make hands-free calls while driving. In addition, this car features a reverse camera, which helps you navigate tight parking spaces and ensures safe and secure backing up. In terms of safety, this car is equipped with a range of features, including anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and six airbags, including front and side curtain airbags. These features ensure that you and your passengers are safe and secure while on the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, ONTARIO HST (13%) and ServiceOntario Licensing.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Trim
Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
sun visors
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
3.68 Axle Ratio
Automatic hazard warning lights
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
1.0 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
16.4 STEERING RATIO
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From First Choice Motors
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5