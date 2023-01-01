Menu
2016 Mercedes Benz S 63, a Great Choice for a Performance-Luxury Coupe !

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2016 Mercedes S 63 comes with a 5.5 LITRE 8 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 577 HORSEPOWER.

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, MASSAGE SEATS, and an AMAZING SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

Well reviewed: The 2016 Mercedes S-Class is an excellent option if you re shopping for a used super luxury car. The S-Class has a smooth and tranquil ride, engine power to spare, exquisite seating comfort, and advanced safety features that enable near-autonomous driving. All this luxury comes at a steep price, however...the S-Class feels a cut above the competition, (cars.usnews.com).

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class has a velvety smooth ride, potent engines, and a silky transmission, reviewers agree. They also appreciate that it has fairly nimble handling for a car of its size. Test drivers praise the S-Class advanced suspension system for keeping the S-Class ride incredibly smooth and comfortable over road imperfections, (cars.usnews.com).

Today, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan and coupe are every bit the benchmarks that their illustrious forebears were, boasting an unparalleled blend of engineering, technology and luxury that permeates everything from the suspension to the stereo (edumunds.com).

Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, and 4 MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE.

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

$82,950 + tax & licensing

84,444 KM

VIN WDDXJ7JBXGA012624

Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Front overhead console
Drive mode selector

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Rain sensing front wipers

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones

Exterior

LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Quad tip exhaust

Trim

Leather shift knob trim

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Power rear window sunshade
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Hands Free Phone
3-point front seatbelts
Premium leather upholstery
Led Headlights
Color-adjustable ambient lighting
Multi-function display
Surround View Camera System
Brake drying
Front struts
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Driver attention alert system
Touch-sensitive controls
Premium brakes
Rear struts
2.47 Axle Ratio
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
ACTIVE CHARCOAL AIR FILTRATION
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
GRACENOTE INTERNET RADIO APP
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
3 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT
BATTERY DISCONNECT IMPACT SENSOR
MBRACE SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
FACEBOOK CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
WOOD DASH TRIM
WOOD DOOR TRIM
13 TOTAL SPEAKERS
HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM
ELECTRONIC SUSPENSION CONTROL
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
2 SUBWOOFER
ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM
POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT HEADRESTS
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
STAINLESS STEEL FOOT PEDAL TRIM
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
ILLUMINATED SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
115V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
590 WATTS
BURMESTER PREMIUM BRAND
PANORAMIC MOONROOF / SUNROOF
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
SEMI-AUTOMATIC ACTIVE PARKING SYSTEM
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
10GB HARD DRIVE
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
HOTSPOT WI-FI
FAUX SUEDE HEADLINER TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class