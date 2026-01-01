$16,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Subaru Forester
NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,WELL MAINTAIN
2016 Subaru Forester
NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,WELL MAINTAIN
Location
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
416-636-7776
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
93,000KM
VIN JF2SJCBC9GG560861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon! For an exclusive viewing before posting, please call us.
Auto Rev Inc.
4457B Chesswood Dr
& 4459 Chesswood Dr
Toronto, ON
M3J 2C2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-636-XXXX(click to show)
416-636-7776
Alternate Numbers416-828-0075
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Rev Inc.
416-636-7776
2016 Subaru Forester