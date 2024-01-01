2017 Cadillac XT5

Menu
<ul><li>Sunroof/Moonroof</li><li>Navigation System</li><li>Alloy Wheels</li><li>Bluetooth</li><li>Memory Package</li><li>Backup Camera</li><li>Blind Spot Monitoring</li><li>Remote Start</li><li>Parking Sensors</li><li>Heated Seats</li><li>Android Auto</li><li>CarPlay</li></ul> OVER 150 VEHICLES IN STOCK AND MORE ARRIVING DAILY!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES FOR QUALITY AND SERVICE. WE HAVE A FULL SERVICE MECHANICAL SHOP FOR ALL YOUR SERVICE NEEDS. ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED AND INSPECTED!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter-Regular; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>**ALL PAYMENTS QUOTED ARE WEEKLY PAYMENTS $0 DOWN 84 MONTHS** ON APPROVED CREDIT ONLY!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter-Regular; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION, FINANCE FEE MAY BE APPLICABLE UP TO $999 DEPENDS ON FINANCE COMPANY APPROVAL. CERTIFICATION** All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $649, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.** 

2017 Cadillac XT5

176,455 KM

$17,980

+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5

AWD 4dr Luxury

2017 Cadillac XT5

AWD 4dr Luxury

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,455KM
VIN 1gykndrs1hz225339

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,455 KM

  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Navigation System
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Bluetooth
  • Memory Package
  • Backup Camera
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Remote Start
  • Parking Sensors
  • Heated Seats
  • Android Auto
  • CarPlay

Traction Control
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Air Bags
air bag
Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Park Assist
Passenger sensing system
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Cruise Control
antenna
STEERING WHEEL
Air filter
Cargo management system
glovebox
Cargo shade
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start

Exterior

Spoiler
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Side-mounted lamps
Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)

Comfort

HEATED

SEAT ADJUSTER

All-Wheel Drive
Electric parking brake
Automatic Stop/Start

Wireless Charging (Requires separately purchased adapter.)

Rear
Steering
speedometer
door handles
WINDSHIELD
alternator
liftgate
body-colour
MIRRORS
ENGINE
air vents
brakes
3.6L V6
headlamps
horn
Door Locks
VVT
Gauge Cluster
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
front passenger
Seat
8-way power
Axle
lockable
leather-wrapped
Mirror
electric power steering (EPS) assist
retractable
deep-tinted (all windows
inside rearview auto-dimming
plus news
rear child security
smartphone or tablet to find your sound. (The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms and are used under license. If you decide to continue service after your trial
sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening
talk
which lets you take all your favorite programming anywhere. Listen on your computer
outside heated
power-adjustable
halogen
warning messages and vehicle information
roof-mounted
Driver Side
electronic with set and resume speed
Sensor
DI
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. All fees and programming sub...
capless
windshield and front door glass
automatic on/off
power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
km/miles
cabin
body-colour with chrome strip
dual note tone
cabin humidity
Lighting accent
electronic positraction
twin-clutch
4-wheel independent
acoustic laminated
Fueling system
driver and front passenger frontal (dual stage for passenger)
front and rear head curtain
driver side knee
with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm
thigh extension
power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row
full-range
155 amps
powertrain and brake modulated
tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
bright brushed aluminum
except light-tinted glass on windshield)
active control
4-wheel vented disc
light pipes along console
rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
rails with sliding fence
3.20 final drive ratio
5.7 colour Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization
power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
with twin-clutch system with driver mode select
power passenger lumbar control 2-way
2nd Row 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
rear power with memory height
rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
Call Dealer

416-667-XXXX

(click to show)

416-667-0222

$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

2017 Cadillac XT5