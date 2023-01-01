Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-250

212,967 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-250

2017 Ford F-250

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-250

XL

Location

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

  1. 1690401410
  2. 1690401410
  3. 1690401410
  4. 1690401410
  5. 1690401410
  6. 1690401410
  7. 1690401410
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
212,967KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10229021
  • Stock #: 7540
  • VIN: 1FTBF2A60HEC87540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 7540
  • Mileage 212,967 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX - LONG BOX - RWD - 6.2 L GAS - TOW PKG - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Perfect Auto Corp

2017 Ford F-250 XL
 212,967 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Sienna LE
 106,000 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan NV200 SV
 158,000 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Email Perfect Auto Corp

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Perfect Auto Corp

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-0205

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory