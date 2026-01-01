$20,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Jeep Wrangler
4WD SAHARA UNLIMITED,ONE ONWER,ALL SERVICE RECORDS
2017 Jeep Wrangler
4WD SAHARA UNLIMITED,ONE ONWER,ALL SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
416-636-7776
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
118,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJWEG7HL514284
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon! For an exclusive viewing before posting, please call us.
Auto Rev Inc.
4457B Chesswood Dr
& 4459 Chesswood Dr
Toronto, ON
M3J 2C2
416-636-7776
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-636-XXXX(click to show)
416-636-7776
Alternate Numbers416-828-0075
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Rev Inc.
416-636-7776
2017 Jeep Wrangler