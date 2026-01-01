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<p class=PDq2pG_selectionAnchorContainer data-start=0 data-end=51><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong data-start=0 data-end=51>2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited w/Tech Package</strong></span></p><p data-start=53 data-end=102><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong data-start=53 data-end=102>No Accidents • Only 98,000 KM • 3.6L • AWD</strong></span></p><p data-start=104 data-end=323><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Exceptionally well maintained, fully serviced with Carfax record and the <strong data-start=142 data-end=199>lowest KM 3.6R Limited within a 100 km radius!</strong> This Outback has a clean Carfax, only 98,000 km, and is fully loaded with Subarus sought-after <strong data-start=296 data-end=322>Limited w/Tech Package</strong>.</span></p><p data-start=325 data-end=340><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong data-start=325 data-end=340>Highlights:</strong></span></p><ul data-start=342 data-end=907><li style=font-size: 12pt; data-section-id=iilyfi data-start=342 data-end=386><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Powerful and reliable 3.6L H6 Boxer Engine</span></li><li style=font-size: 12pt; data-section-id=vxfrug data-start=417 data-end=438><span style=font-size: 12pt;>No Accident History</span></li><li style=font-size: 12pt; data-section-id=1tdsex3 data-start=439 data-end=455><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Only 98,000 KM</span></li><li style=font-size: 12pt; data-section-id=1x8lbxv data-start=456 data-end=490><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Lowest KM within a 100 km radius</span></li><li style=font-size: 12pt; data-section-id=1s61m13 data-start=491 data-end=526><span style=font-size: 12pt;>EyeSight Driver Assist Technology</span></li><li style=font-size: 12pt; data-section-id=wgoeu2 data-start=527 data-end=571><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Adaptive Cruise Control & Lane Keep Assist</span></li><li style=font-size: 12pt; data-section-id=56iaqj data-start=572 data-end=590><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Leather Interior</span></li><li style=font-size: 12pt; data-section-id=14eiao2 data-start=591 data-end=618><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Heated Front & Rear Seats</span></li><li style=font-size: 12pt; data-section-id=1i2nho7 data-start=619 data-end=642><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Heated Steering Wheel</span></li><li style=font-size: 12pt; data-section-id=1nedtu3 data-start=643 data-end=658><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Power Sunroof</span></li><li style=font-size: 12pt; data-section-id=avacvb data-start=659 data-end=678><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Navigation System</span></li><li style=font-size: 12pt; data-section-id=1rcrw5d data-start=679 data-end=708><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Harman Kardon Premium Audio</span></li><li style=font-size: 12pt; data-section-id=1q7w0ul data-start=798 data-end=847><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Blind Spot Detection & Rear Cross Traffic Alert</span></li><li style=font-size: 12pt; data-section-id=exhkc3 data-start=848 data-end=869><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Power Rear Liftgate</span></li><li style=font-size: 12pt; data-section-id=1r26l02 data-start=870 data-end=886><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Back-Up Camera</span></li><li style=font-size: 12pt; data-section-id=1nv99f8 data-start=887 data-end=907><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Driver Memory Seat</span></li></ul><p data-start=909 data-end=927><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong data-start=909 data-end=927>And much more!</strong></span></p><p data-start=929 data-end=992><span style=font-size: 12pt;>This Vehicle is being sold <strong data-start=956 data-end=992>Certified and Detailed for $795.</strong></span></p><p data-start=929 data-end=992> </p><p data-start=994 data-end=1029><span style=font-size: 12pt;>SHIPPING AND REMOTE SALES AVAILABLE</span></p><p data-start=1031 data-end=1049><span style=font-size: 12pt;>TRADE-INS ACCEPTED</span></p><p data-start=1051 data-end=1102><span style=font-size: 12pt;>WHOLESALE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK</span></p><p data-start=1051 data-end=1102> </p><p data-start=1104 data-end=1135><span style=font-size: 12pt;>We finance all types of credit.</span></p><p data-start=1137 data-end=1179><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Visit <strong data-start=1143 data-end=1179><a class=decorated-link href=https://autorevinc.ca/financing/ target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1145 data-end=1177>https://autorevinc.ca/financing/</a></strong></span></p><p data-start=1181 data-end=1324><span style=font-size: 12pt;>To <strong data-start=1184 data-end=1224>SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION!</strong> (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from <strong data-start=1284 data-end=1300>6.99% O.A.C.</strong> <em data-start=1301 data-end=1324>High-risk rates vary.</em></span></p><p data-start=1326 data-end=1388><span style=font-size: 12pt;>You can also call <strong data-start=1344 data-end=1360>416-636-7776</strong> now to apply for financing.</span></p><p data-start=1390 data-end=1454><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong data-start=1390 data-end=1407>Auto Rev Inc.</strong></span><br><span style=font-size: 12pt;>4457B & 4459 Chesswood Dr, Toronto, ON M3J 2C2</span></p><p data-start=1456 data-end=1511><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Google Maps → <a class=decorated-link href=https://maps.app.goo.gl/7peHAWZMrHrAqbFNA target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1470 data-end=1511>https://maps.app.goo.gl/7peHAWZMrHrAqbFNA</a></span></p><p data-start=1513 data-end=1536 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Phone: <strong data-start=1520 data-end=1536 data-is-last-node=>416-636-7776</strong></span></p>

2017 Subaru Outback

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited w/Tech Pkg-No Accident, Full Services

Watch This Vehicle
14457934

2017 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited w/Tech Pkg-No Accident, Full Services

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1784306754656
  2. 1784306755105
  3. 1784306755521
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
98,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BSFNC1H3359646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited w/Tech Package

No Accidents • Only 98,000 KM • 3.6L • AWD

Exceptionally well maintained, fully serviced with Carfax record and the lowest KM 3.6R Limited within a 100 km radius! This Outback has a clean Carfax, only 98,000 km, and is fully loaded with Subaru's sought-after Limited w/Tech Package.

Highlights:

  • Powerful and reliable 3.6L H6 Boxer Engine
  • No Accident History
  • Only 98,000 KM
  • Lowest KM within a 100 km radius
  • EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
  • Adaptive Cruise Control & Lane Keep Assist
  • Leather Interior
  • Heated Front & Rear Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Power Sunroof
  • Navigation System
  • Harman Kardon Premium Audio
  • Blind Spot Detection & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • Power Rear Liftgate
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Driver Memory Seat

And much more!

This Vehicle is being sold Certified and Detailed for $795.

 

SHIPPING AND REMOTE SALES AVAILABLE

TRADE-INS ACCEPTED

WHOLESALE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK

 

We finance all types of credit.

Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99% O.A.C. High-risk rates vary.

You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing.

Auto Rev Inc.
4457B & 4459 Chesswood Dr, Toronto, ON M3J 2C2

Google Maps → https://maps.app.goo.gl/7peHAWZMrHrAqbFNA

Phone: 416-636-7776

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
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416-636-XXXX

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416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
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$20,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2017 Subaru Outback