$20,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited w/Tech Pkg-No Accident, Full Services
2017 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited w/Tech Pkg-No Accident, Full Services
Location
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
416-636-7776
Advertised Unfit
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited w/Tech Package
No Accidents • Only 98,000 KM • 3.6L • AWD
Exceptionally well maintained, fully serviced with Carfax record and the lowest KM 3.6R Limited within a 100 km radius! This Outback has a clean Carfax, only 98,000 km, and is fully loaded with Subaru's sought-after Limited w/Tech Package.
Highlights:
- Powerful and reliable 3.6L H6 Boxer Engine
- No Accident History
- Only 98,000 KM
- Lowest KM within a 100 km radius
- EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
- Adaptive Cruise Control & Lane Keep Assist
- Leather Interior
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Sunroof
- Navigation System
- Harman Kardon Premium Audio
- Blind Spot Detection & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Power Rear Liftgate
- Back-Up Camera
- Driver Memory Seat
And much more!
This Vehicle is being sold Certified and Detailed for $795.
SHIPPING AND REMOTE SALES AVAILABLE
TRADE-INS ACCEPTED
WHOLESALE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK
We finance all types of credit.
Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/
To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99% O.A.C. High-risk rates vary.
You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing.
Auto Rev Inc.
4457B & 4459 Chesswood Dr, Toronto, ON M3J 2C2
Google Maps → https://maps.app.goo.gl/7peHAWZMrHrAqbFNA
Phone: 416-636-7776
Vehicle Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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416-636-XXXX(click to show)
416-636-7776
Alternate Numbers416-828-0075
+ taxes & licensing>
416-636-7776