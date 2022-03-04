$45,888+ tax & licensing
$45,888
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT GREAT RUNNING CONDITION
Location
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
Sale
88,922KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8582579
- Stock #: F28429
- VIN: 1FTFW1E5XLK000000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 88,922 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH TRADE. $699 SAFETY
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9