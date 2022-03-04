Menu
2020 Ford F-150

88,922 KM

Details

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT GREAT RUNNING CONDITION

2020 Ford F-150

XLT GREAT RUNNING CONDITION

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

88,922KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8582579
  • Stock #: F28429
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E5XLK000000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 88,922 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH TRADE.  $699 SAFETY

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

